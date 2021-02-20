Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 20, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 20, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers between 8pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.