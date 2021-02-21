Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 21, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 21, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

This Afternoon – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Very windy, with a west wind 36 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.