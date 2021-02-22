Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 22, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 22, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.
Saturday — A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night — A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 27.