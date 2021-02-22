Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 22, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 22, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Saturday — A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night — A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 27.