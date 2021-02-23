Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 23, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 23, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 30.