Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 24, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 24, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.