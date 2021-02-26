Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 26, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 26, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Patchy blowing snow before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.