Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 3, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 3, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 27.