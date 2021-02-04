Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 4, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 4, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — Scattered snow showers, mainly between noon and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.