Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 5, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 5, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Blustery.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.