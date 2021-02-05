Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 5, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 5, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Blustery.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.