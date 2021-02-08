Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 8, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery.

Saturday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.