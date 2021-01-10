Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 10, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 10, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.