Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 10, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 10, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.