Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 12, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 12, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County from the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.
Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Sunday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
M.L.King Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.