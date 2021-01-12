Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 12, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 12, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County from the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Sponsor

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

M.L.King Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.