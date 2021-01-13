Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 13, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 13, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Sponsor

Tonight — Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

M.L.King Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.