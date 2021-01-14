Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 14, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night — Isolated snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

M.L.King Day — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.