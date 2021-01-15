Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 15, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

M.L.King Day — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.