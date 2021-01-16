Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 16, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

M.L.King Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.