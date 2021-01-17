Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 17, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 17, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

M.L.King Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29