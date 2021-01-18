Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 18, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 18, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Sponsor

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Advertisement

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.