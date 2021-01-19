Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 19, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.