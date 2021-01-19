Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 19, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.