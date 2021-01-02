Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 2, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 2, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Advertisement

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31