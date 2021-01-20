Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 20, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 20, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind around 9 mph.

Saturday — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.