Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 21, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.