Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 21, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday — A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.