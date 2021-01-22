Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 22, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 22, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — Snow showers. High near 30. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night — Snow showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.