Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 24, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 24, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. East wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.