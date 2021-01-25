Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 25, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 25, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Patchy fog between 10pm and 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.