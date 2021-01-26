Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 26, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 26, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Light south southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.