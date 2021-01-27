Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 27, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 27, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.