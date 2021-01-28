Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 28, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 28, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday — Isolated snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Scattered snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday — A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.