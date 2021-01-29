Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 29, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday — A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.

Thursday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.