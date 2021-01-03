Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 3, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 3, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night — Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday — Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 25