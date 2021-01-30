Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 30, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 30, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday — A 50 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Friday — A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.