Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 4, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 4, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight — A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.