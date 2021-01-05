Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 5, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 5, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29