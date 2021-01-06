Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 6, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the evening.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.