Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 6, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.