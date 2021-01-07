Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 7, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33.