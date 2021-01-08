Evening Sweetwater County Weather: January 8, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 8, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.