Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 1, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.