Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 10, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 10, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Very windy, with a west wind 26 to 36 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 95.