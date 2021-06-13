Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 12, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 12, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Nigh —
Clear, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.