Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 12, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 12, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Nigh —

Clear, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.