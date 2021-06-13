Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 13, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 13, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.