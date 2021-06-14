Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 14, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 94. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.