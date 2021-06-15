Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 15, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 86.