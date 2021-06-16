Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.