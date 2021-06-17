Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 17, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 17, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night — Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 89.