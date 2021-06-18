Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 18, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 18, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night — Clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.