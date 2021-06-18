Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 18, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 18, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night — Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.