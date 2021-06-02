Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 2, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.