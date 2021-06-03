Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 3, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 3, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 84.