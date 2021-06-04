Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 4, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 4, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 83.