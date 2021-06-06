Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 6, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 6, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.