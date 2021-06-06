Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 6, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 6, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Sponsor

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.