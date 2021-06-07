Evening Sweetwater County Weather: June 7, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 7, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 18 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 92.